NIS America President Apologies For Incendiary Statement Against PlayStation

Just a few days after a successful showing of SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy at PAX East, NIS America should be riding high. Instead, it’s trying to recover from controversial statements pointed towards the PlayStation 4.

During a recent interview with MCV, NIS America president Takuro Yamashita didn’t hold back when he was asked why only the Nintendo Switch would be getting a physical release of SNK Heroines when the game was coming to PlayStation 4 as well. Though the exact phrasing wasn’t caught, the president noted issues with small publishers working with Sony.

But today, Yamashita was backpedaling, after a few calls were made following the interview. He apologized for his statement, and noted the true value of PlayStation. You can see the full statement below, issued by NIS America:

“I must extend my most heartfelt apology to SNK and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The truth is that the Nintendo Switch exclusive plan was originally decided by NIS America, and only later among discussions with influential SNK people did we decide the best option moving forward would be to have as much exposure as possible. This is why that in the end, we are bringing the PS4 version of SNK HEROINES to the market, and even supported this version at the NISA Press Event and in the press meetings in February and March.

“In discussing matters with MCV, I thought that some insider information would make them interested in the overall conversation, and such lip service did not stand on the side of truth.

“Once again, I apologize to SNK and Sony if it made them seem negative towards the PS4 platform in any way, and stress that the original goal of a ‘Nintendo Switch exclusive’ version of SNK HEROINES came from NISA.”

So it looks like things are somewhat cool now, even though the PS4 version of the game will still be digital only. Still, better than nothing, and fans will truly be able to enjoy what the all-female fighting game is all about.

You’ll be able to check out SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy for yourself when it releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 (digitally) and Nintendo Switch (physically and digitally).