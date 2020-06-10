No Man's Sky Is Adding Crossplay for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

✖

Developer Hello Games has announced that No Man's Sky, the popular space exploration video game, will officially add crossplay support tomorrow, allowing folks on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 to play together for the first time. The announcement notes that because of the update as well as the addition to Xbox Game Pass, which also takes place tomorrow, more players than ever will be able to play together out among the stars.

"We are excited to be able to announce that, starting tomorrow, PlayStation 4 players, Xbox One players and PC players will all be able to explore, journey, survive, build, and trade together," the announcement from Hello Games' Sean Murray reads in part. "Excitingly, No Man’s Sky is joining what is at the moment a fairly small group of games which support cross-platform multiplayer."

No Man's Sky Crossplay! 🚀 Crossplay between all platforms

🌌 Improvements to Lobbies and Groups

🎈 Speech Accessibility Options

🦾 VR Full body

👾 Speech to Text

🎮 Win 10 Store

🎁 Free for Game Pass

🛰 New Networking backend Available Tomorrow ❤https://t.co/AbdW70imzQ pic.twitter.com/1n3hURMsvD — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 10, 2020

This sort of widely available multiplayer has long been the goal of the developers, it would seem, but it will only be realized tomorrow. In addition to adding crossplay, the new update will include improvements for lobbies and groups, a new networking backend, and more. "Making No Man’s Sky available to vast new audiences, and allowing those audiences to come together, has been something we’ve been building towards for a long time," Murray continues. "We’re lucky to have one of the nicest and most welcoming gaming communities there is, and it’s a delight to be able to allow them to play together. The big question is, who have you always wanted to play with?

No Man's Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The new update, which adds crossplay, is expected to be available tomorrow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.

What do you think of No Man's Sky adding crossplay? Any chance you'll give it a go? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

