No Man's Sky's Next Big Update Is Releasing Soon

No Man’s Sky’s next big update is releasing sooner than expected with No Man’s Sky: Origins scheduled to launch some time next week. We don’t have an exact date yet, but No Man’s Sky creator Sean Murray said we’ll have another set of detailed patch notes to take in whenever the update is out. Murray also said that while this won’t be the largest update the game’s received, it’ll be “another small step in a larger journey.”

The release timeframe for the next No Man’s Sky update was announced this week on social media and through the game’s site. Murray began by recalling the release of No Man’s Sky: Foundation, the first big update for the game that he’s now compared Origins to.

“Four years ago we announced Foundation, our first major update for No Man’s Sky, we promised It won’t be our largest update, but it is the start of something,’” Murray said. “Those words were true at the time, and they ring true for Origins. We called it Origins because it is the beginning of something new, as No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve.”

While we don’t know what’s planned for the next big update just yet, it sounds like it’ll bring with it something the community has been requesting, or at least something similar to that. Murray said that while the Hello Games team has been quiet recently, it’s always listening to the community.

No Man's Sky Origins is releasing next week ༼ つ 🍊_🍊 ༽つhttps://t.co/O6qzdiQe3g pic.twitter.com/8WpFsoEhg7 — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) September 18, 2020

The latest big update to come before Origins was No Man’s Sky: Desolation, an update which took a decidedly different direction from some of the past updates it got before that. The new content released in Desolation made space a pretty scary place for a lot of players, and among some of the updates that came before it, it was one of the most “popular, surprising and transformative updates” released so far, Murray said. The update before Desolation was No Man’s Sky: Exo Mech which added mechs to the game for players to control.

For now, we know little about what’s planned for Origins, but that’ll change soon when we get the detailed patch notes for the update. Look for those next week as well as a release date for when the update will arrive for No Man’s Sky players to explore.