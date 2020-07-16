New No Man's Sky Update Makes Space Scary Again

A new update for No Man's Sky makes space scary again thanks to the addition of haunted, derelict freighters and more. The Desolation update, officially 2.6, adds the drifting ships with procedurally generated interiors all across space -- and each one is dangerous with various systems, including the one managing security, offline or haywire.

"Scavenge and survive in the haunted wreckage of derelict freighters with the Desolation update," Hello Games says of the new content. "Introducing procedurally-generated freighters, more story content, combat improvements, freighter customisation and more!"

No Man's Sky Desolation Patch Notes 💀💀💀💀https://t.co/F2vjvUhw8Z — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) July 16, 2020

Notably, each individual derelict freighter will some kind of unique story to tell. "Uncover hints about each crewmember’s fate by retrieving ship logs and personal effects, and ultimately gain access to the captain’s log for insight into the vessel’s final hours," the update reads in part. That includes, but is not limited to, the possibility of a sinister alien infestation aboard these ships.

In addition to the content updates, Desolation adds several further enhancements to the title. That includes improved bloom, improved lens flare, and various added lighting effects. In short, the whole thing should look even better than before. Freighter customization and improved inventory management is also part of the latest and greatest update.

No Man's Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The new update, Desolation, is available as of today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.

