No Mores Heroes 1 and 2 Likely Coming to PC

As far as leaked upcoming releases go, nothing quite beats an official rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), and both the original No More Heroes and its sequel No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle have now officially received ESRB ratings for PC versions of the popular video games. The two video games surprised folks with an unexpected Nintendo Switch launch earlier this year, so it is not all that shocking to hear about a PC release.

It's also worth noting that the two video games would not be the first No More Heroes titles to come to PC. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, for example, is already available on PC. What is slightly shocking is that, prior to the ESRB ratings, there had been no serious indication that they would release for the platform. The original No More Heroes released for the Nintendo Wii back in 2008 before comings to other platforms, while No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle released for the Nintendo Wii in 2010. An official sequel, No More Heroes III, is in development for Nintendo Switch. The latest sequel was delayed to 2021 earlier this year.

You can check out the ESRB ratings for the PC versions of the two games right here. At this point, there is no telling when or even technically if No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle will release for the PC. As noted above, No More Heroes III is scheduled to release in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the No More Heroes franchise right here.

[H/T Gematsu]