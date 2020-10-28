Today is a good day for No More Heroes fans. First, a new Nintendo Direct Mini showed off new footage from the upcoming No More Heroes 3. But that wasn't all. Following the presentation, XSEED Games surprise-released remastered versions of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle into the Nintendo Switch eShop. Considered cult classics of the Nintendo Wii era, Grasshopper Manufacture first debuted these games in 2008 and 2010, respectively. XSEED will celebrate the games' eShop debuts with a 10% launch discount off the $19.99 price through November 14. The remastered titles feature enhancements, including HD textures, improved system font, additional language support, and more. Here are the official descriptions for the games from XSEED:

"In No More Heroes, Travis Touchdown starts off as the #11 ranked assassin in the United Assassins Association (UAA), and with his trusty beam katana must face off against the world's top 10 assassins. He rides the streets of Santa Destroy on his signature motorbike, the Schpeltiger, and packs an arsenal of pro-wrestling moves honed from years of watching wrestlers power bomb and body slam each other. It's a long way to the top, but the all-American otaku won't stop until he's the #1 assassin in the world, baby!"

"No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle takes place three years after Travis achieves his goal of being the #1 assassin in the UAA. However, time has not been kind to him, and he finds himself falling down the ranks to #51. Adding to his problems is Skelter Helter, another assassin who has sworn revenge on Travis for the death of his brother. With his trusty beam katanas in-hand for twice the hacking and slashing, and teamed up with his allies Shinobu and Henry Cooldown, Travis is on a mission to reclaim his #1 position and fend off new challengers. An otaku at heart though, there's always time for retro 8-bit minigames to help him earn some money and power up!"

The remastered versions of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop priced at $19.99 each with a 10% launch discount through November 14. Both titles have been rated "M" for Mature on Nintendo Switch by the ESRB. These releases should help keep No More Heroes fans busy while waiting for No More Heroes 3 to release in 2021.