No More Heroes 3 Delayed, Suda51 Reveals The Boys Artist Now on Board

No More Heroes 3 has been delayed and Suda51 revealed that the artist from The Boys is now aboard the project. It’s been a strange journey through 2020 and this marks just the latest hotly anticipated game to get pushed because of various struggles. But, there is good news as The Boys artist Darick Robertson is joining the project. Suda51’s latest entry in the No More Heroes franchise was shaping up to be a true wildcard as very little of the game has been shown off at this point. Travis Strikes Back isn’t even that old and people had already set their sights on whatever awaited Mr. Touchdown in the mainline series sequel. But, they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer after the developer’s announcement. 2021 looks to be a big year for games and it looks like Grasshopper Manufacture just added another name to the list of prospective titles.

Suda51 wrote, “This is Goichi Suda from Grasshopper Manufacture, with an announcement regarding the postponement of the release of No More Heroes 3. Reading through the comments of fans on social media, we know 2020 has been a very tough period for many of you. To everyone who has been waiting for further news and release date confirmation ever since the reveal of the trailer for No More Heroes 3 at TGA at the end of 2019, I would like to offer my sincerest apologies.”

I have a very important announcement to share today. pic.twitter.com/i4qTdNpYeD — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) September 10, 2020

“All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development,” he continued. “Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided to focus on prioritizing quality, and to therefore push back the final release date.”

“We are very sorry once again. We hope that everyone who has been waiting patiently for No More Heroes 3 can understand and accept this decision, and we will continue to put every effort into the title’s development as we shoot for a 2021 release date,” Suda added. “In other and hopefully better news, we are extremely pleased to announce that Darick Robertson — of The Boys fame, and of whom I am personally a huge fan — will be joining the project to provide illustrations for the game. We will be posting some original illustrations, so please be sure to check them out. Please stay tuned for key art from Darick himself, as well as further announcements and news regarding No More Heroes 3.”

