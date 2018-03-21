NPD February 2018 Game Sale Numbers Revealed, and Monster Hunter: World Is Still Dominant

Like clockwork, the NPD’s game sales numbers for February 2018 have been revealed, and while we’re still awaiting to see how game consoles and other peripherals fared, we at least know what games dominated for the month – and it was all about Monster Hunter: World.

Capcom’s multi-platform console game (it’s coming to PC later this year) ruled the number one spot in the top 20 physical and full game digital sales, based on dollar amount. Although its exact revenue wasn’t revealed, it took the top spot with ease, followed by Call of Duty: WWII and NBA 2K18 in second and third place, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Newcomers did pretty well on the charts as well. Shadow of the Colossus fared a pretty good debut in a 13th place spot, while Bayonetta‘s two-pack, labeled in the report as just Bayonetta 2 (with the original Bayonetta as a free download) did respectively well in 14th. Kingdom Come: Deliverance had the best debut of the month, sitting in seventh place.

Other games that ruled the top ten include Dragon Ball FighterZ in fourth place; Grand Theft Auto V in fifth, continuing to have very strong legs in terms of sales; and UFC 3 in sixth.

Here’s the full top ten:

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) Call of Duty: WWII (Activision) NBA 2K18 (2K Sports) Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco) Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) EA Sports UFC 3 (EA Sports) Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Deep Silver) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Looking at individual charts, Monster Hunter: World took the top spot on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, followed by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox and Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation 4. Over on Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe surprisingly took the lead from Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon took the first and second slots on the Nintendo 3DS list.

We expect more detailed sales numbers over the next few days, but, for now, it’s safe to say that Monster Hunter isn’t going anywhere, and Nintendo’s numbers will continue to be all about Mario.

(Hat tip to Mat Piscatella from NPD for the info!)