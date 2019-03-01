Numskull Design Launches New Gaming Publishing Company ‘Numskull Games’

Numskull Designs has been giving us some of our favorite video game merchandise for years now for some of the biggest names in the business. PlayStation, Bethesda, BioWare – so many names have been attached to this brand. Now it looks like they are taking that industry love even further, this time with the games themselves!

According to the Numskull team about their new publishing company, Numskull Games: “Numskull Games is a new games publisher that is flexible, fast-paced, and vastly experienced, co-operating with the existing global reach & infrastructure of the Rubber Road Group.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They will be offering both digital and physical games into the retail world while providing developers a safe community filled with resources, marketing tools, distribution, and so much more.

Attached to this new division for the brand is Martin Defries who was the founder and Managing Director of Rising Star Games for the past 15 years. Under the Defries name, he’s published more than 100 working game titles across various platforms including that of the beloved Harvest Moon, No More Heroes, and Deadly Premonition.

But his knowledge didn’t begin or end there. Defries has been working professionally in this industry for about 35 years, giving a lot of backing to this ambitious new endeavor.

When speaking on the recent announcement of Numkull Games, Defries said “Starting a new games publisher that integrates with the infrastructure and vast reach of the Rubber Road group is a compelling opportunity. Their resources and know-how mean that Numskull Games has the ability to promote, market, and sell games that take us beyond start-up immediately.”

“Further, by collaborating with Numskull Designs and their expertise, Numskull Games can offer a unique proposition to game studio partners. We already have a raft of exciting projects that will be announced in the coming weeks. The team here are keen to recruit further game content and expand our plans rapidly.”

It’s going to be interesting to see Numskull flourish in a market that was previously held by a select few names. Now that those resources have expanded, this could be a huge victory for many developers – especially in the Indie field.

To learn more, you can check out the official website right here! And if you’re a dev, you can use the email ‘gamepitch@numskullgames.com’ to get in touch!