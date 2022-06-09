Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show Pays Tribute to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Ending

✖

The latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ featured a significant call back to the finale of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, spoilers ahead for both, obviously. It's no secret that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order shares a lot of similarities with Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the third episode of the series, audiences get to see the Inquisitor's temple on the water moon of Nur, a location that was introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The base allows Inquisitors to capture and store Jedi with the intent of converting them into Inquisitors, sometimes with the help of Darth Vader himself. Of course, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's big climax takes place in this base and sees a chaotic battle between Cal Kestis and Darth Vader.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular Jedi must enter the base to save Leia from Reva. In their desperate escape, Obi-Wan and Leia flee down a hallway that is submerged under water. A stormtrooper's blaster round hits onecade of the windows, causing it to crack. Obi-Wan uses the force to keep the window from breaking while stormtroopers attempt to open a door into the hallway, allowing time for Leia to escape. As soon as the stormtroopers enter, Obi-Wan allows the glass to break and floods the hallway, killing or at least stopping the stormtroopers. In Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis also breaks the glass in the same or a very similar hallway to stop Darth Vader and escape by swimming out of the base. It seems far too similar to be a coincidence, especially when this base was taken straight out of the video game.

Some are hoping that Cal Kestis will show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi or Obi-Wan will show up in the newly announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The new game is set exactly five years after the first game, which aligns perfectly with the year Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in. It's nothing more than a theory right now, but it's not out of the realm of possibility given the careful alignment of timelines and Disney's love for cameos.

