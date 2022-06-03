Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show Features Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Crossover

Obi-Wan Kenobi just utilized a very important piece of Star Wars lore that was introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Respawn Entertainment was given the keys to the Star Wars franchise several years ago and utilized it to tell a new story in a very unique period in the acclaimed sci-fi series. The story picks up five years after Order 66 was executed, wiping out the vast majority of the Jedi, but there are some still lurking in the shadows. Cal Kestis is a man hiding in plain sight, hoping to avoid the eye of the Empire, but is eventually exposed and forced to go on the run on a larger quest. Although he’s pursued by a number of foes, the main threat are the Inquisitors, who so happen to be the main threat in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi features a live-action version of the Inquisitors’ temple, based on the water-covered moon of Nur. The base is where the Inquisitors spend their time when not in the field and is also where they interrogate and attempt to convert Jedi into one of them. It’s a pretty sinister location and one that has seen some action. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s finale takes place in this temple and sees Darth Vader ripping various parts of it to shreds to stop Cal Kestis. Of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place five years after this, so there’s been some time to fix it up and restore the parts Vader destroyed in his rampage.

Many are hoping to see Cal Kestis in Obi-Wan Kenobi as he was recently mentioned in a book about Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, whether it happens remains to be seen, though. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently announced and coincidentally, it takes place in the exact same year as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Given how much attention this series has paid to Respawn’s games, it seems likely Cal might show up in some capacity, but nothing has been confirmed or outright teased.

What do you think of seeing elements from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order come to life?

