Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has a Connection to Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

It seems like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will share an interesting connection. Earlier today, EA officially revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game is the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most critically acclaimed Star Wars games since Disney acquired the license nearly a decade ago. Respawn crafted a new, original single-player story with rich gameplay that resonated with fans in more ways than one. Since its release in 2019, fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel and it seems like they won't have to wait long for it. The game is slated to release in 2023, with speculation that it will likely land somewhere in the first quarter of the year.

Although plot details for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are scarce, there is one very interesting detail. In a press release, it was confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the first game, which took place five years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This means the sequel takes place exactly a decade after the third prequel film which incidentally is also the same time Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place. If that wasn't enough for you, a recent book about Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi featured a cameo from a young Cal Kestis. The way the timeline aligns means Cal Kestis could show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi or the story of the show could lead to something within Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The press release also notes that "Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey," suggesting Obi-Wan could be one of several characters that show up in the game.

There's really no telling what will happen, but the timing of the game's reveal, the very intentional messaging of when the game takes place, and some recent interviews with actors in Obi-Wan Kenobi all feel too notable to be coincidental. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series also deals with a lot of displaced Jedi after Order 66, many of whom are in hiding or on the run. Cal Kestis would fit in very seamlessly into the show and Obi-Wan probably wouldn't feel too out of place in the game if he briefly lent a hand to Kestis on his journey.

