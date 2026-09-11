One of 2025’s Best RPGs Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, But the Port Looks Rough

With two Nintendo Directs broadcasting this week, hungry Switch 2 owners had plenty of news to feed on, from the reveal of a new 2D Metroid to more The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary announcements than you can shake a Master Sword at.

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But among all the galactic bounty hunting and fantasy princess-rescuing updates, a quieter, but equally exciting piece of news was shared. For fans of deep, systems-driven role-playing games, that came in the form of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition‘s reveal. Due to land on an unspecified date in 2027, developer Warhorse Studios’ acclaimed RPG sequel will come to the hybrid hardware, packing a substantial side of extra content.

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On top of the base game, which sees underdog protagonist Henry of Skalitz embark on an epic, revenge-fueled adventure through Medieval Europe, the Royal Edition includes a trio of previously released story expansions, Brushes with Death, Legacy of the Forge, and Mysteria Ecclesiae. The definitive package will also include other supporting content – from new gear and skins to reward-granting questlines – that has landed since the game’s winter of 2025 release.

Less exciting, but more importantly, the Switch 2 release will also benefit from all the patches, updates, bug fixes, and quality-of-life inclusions the title has received since its original launch. Such post-release maintenance and improvements have become a big part of the justification behind skipping games at launch in favor or holding out for their more polished “complete” or “definitive” editions. As tolerant fans of buggy Bethesda RPGs have learned, these massive, open-world adventures – packed with complex systems and mechanics – typically need some post-launch love.

Although, based on the rough footage released alongside the announcement, the game’s Switch 2 port probably still has some work ahead of it. This isn’t unusual, of course, especially with a title that has such a vague release window. In fact, Warhorse Studios is likely keeping that date non-specific to allow for whatever time it might need to get the game ready for its eventual release.

Of course, the recent, successful launches of similarly ambitious, technically-demanding ports, like Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Lies of P: Complete Edition – and even Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered – offer some hope that the Royal Edition could deliver a more polished day-one experience to Switch 2 owners.

Beyond prepping the port for primetime, the studio is also planning some Nintendo platform-specific updates and optimizations. Warhorse is aiming for the game to run at 1080p in handheld mode, and up to 1440p in docked mode, which will also support HDR. Mouse mode will also be supported for the hardware’s Joy-Con 2 controllers, while the game’s user interface elements will be enlarged to appear more clearly on the portable platforms’ smaller screen.

Finally, in addition to all the included updates, expansions, extras, and optimizations, it seems the package will also feature some entirely new content. While no specifics were given, the reveal hinted at “exclusive gear” and a “bonus questline” for the Nintendo port. We look forward to learning more about the game – especially those cryptic inclusions – before Henry braves Bohemia sometime next year.