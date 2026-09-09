Metroid Ravenous Officially Revealed With First Trailer

Nintendo has today officially announced the next 2D entry in the Metroid franchise. Earlier this summer, a high-profile leak indicated that a new project titled Metroid Ravenous was in the works and would potentially launch this year. Now, it’s known that Ravenous is very much real, and while it won’t be out in 2026, its arrival isn’t very far off at all.

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Shown off with an extensive first trailer, Metroid Ravenous is set to be the sequel to 2021’s Metroid Dread. Based on what’s seen in the first teaser, the story revolves around Samus Aran trying to make her way home but comes into contact with a slew of new enemies. As for its new gameplay features, Ravenous seems to center around Samus absorbing the powers and life force of other enemies, as she ends the trailer by saying “it’s eat or be eaten.”

You can get a look at this first trailer for Metroid Ravenous right here:

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As for its release, Metroid Ravenous isn’t far off at all. The game is set to arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 next year on January 28th. This makes Ravenous the first major game that Nintendo will be releasing in 2026, with other titles like Xenoblade Genesis and the newly announced Kirby and the World Beyond to follow.

Outside of releasing the game itself, Nintendo confirmed that it will have a pair of new Amiibo launching in proximity to Metroid Ravenous. The first figure will be modeled after the new look that Samus boasts in Ravenous, while the second is based on the iconic Chozo statues that are featured regularly throughout the Metroid saga.

Lastly, a Special Edition version of Metroid Ravenous was also confirmed to be in the works and will come with an exclusive Amiibo figure. This statue features Samus in the “Metroid Suit” from the game and won’t be sold separately. The Special Edition will also include a physical copy of Metroid Ravenous itself to go along with a steel book case for the game.

All in all, Metroid Ravenous could end up being a massive hit for Nintendo. The previous installment in the series, Metroid Dread, sold more copies than any other Metroid game in history, which shows that there is a clear appetite for a sequel. With Nintendo expanding and improving upon many of the core gameplay mechanics from Dread within Ravenous, there’s reason to believe that this sequel should be bigger and better than its predecessor in every way. Hopefully, we’ll see more of Metroid Ravenous in action soon enough to learn about what it will have in store when it arrives early next year.