Everything New In Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Explained

With its release on the Nintendo Switch 2, Elden Ring‘s Tarnished Edition also comes with a free update for players on all platforms, changing the game for the first time since the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Aspects of that expansion are now much easier to access, with other quality-of-life features refining an already great action RPG into something even better. New weapons and gear in this update also encourage players to start a fresh, yet familiar adventure in The Lands Between.

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The outrageous success of Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree has led the game to be called the best title developer FromSoftware has ever made, in an already illustrious library of action RPGs. Although newer titles like Lies of P, Mortal Shell 2, and FromSoft’s own Elden Ring Nightreign and The Duskbloods offer similar Soulslike experiences, many players still come back to Elden Ring often. This makes the Tarnished Edition update interesting to explore, whether it’s for new content or a reason to try the game for the very first time.

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition Comes With Two New Starting Classes To Help Player Builds Early

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The Tarnished Edition changes for Elden Ring start as soon as you enter character creation, as the update adds two new starting classes to choose from. The new edition for the game also includes the entirety of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, bundling all the DLC’s content into the base game for one bundled, definitive version of the RPG. For players looking to create a new character, here are the options fresh to the game:

Heavy Knight – Class with Rune Level 10, with high starting Strength, Vigor, and Endurance for a tank-like build. Comes with a full set of Steel armor and a Hefty Scimitar heavy weapon.

– Class with Rune Level 10, with high starting Strength, Vigor, and Endurance for a tank-like build. Comes with a full set of Steel armor and a Hefty Scimitar heavy weapon. Idus Knight – Class with Rune Level 7, with high starting Dexterity, Mind, and Faith, alongside above average Strength for a balanced build. Comes with a full set of Silver Grooved armor and a shield of the same type. Also wields an Idus Sword, a Light Greatsword weapon type first added in the DLC.

Both classes are great for beginners to Elden Ring, both creating unique character concepts to build off of as newcomers begin to explore and level up. The Heavy Knight and Idus Knight both start out with weapons that are normally found much later in the game, making content from Shadow of the Erdtree available at much earlier stages of Elden Ring. This is a theme prevalent throughout Tarnished Edition, as it makes a point to give players tools from the DLC without requiring 30-60 hours of gameplay first.

Weapons, Armor, & Torrent Horse Cosmetics Are Among New Items Added To The Game

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Every item associated with the new classes in Tarnished Edition are brand-new to Elden Ring, from their armor to their weapons. That being said, there are a number of other new gear pieces you can look for in the update, including two fresh armor sets for players trying to create new character builds. Alongside the Steel and Idus sets, players can also get the Lucatiel and Mad Gold set, with the former being a direct reference to a character from Dark Souls 2.

Lucatiel was a beloved NPC from that game, who also appeared in Dark Souls 3 through various gear. Another new feature in Tarnished Edition is the inclusion of three different cosmetic sets for Torrent, the spiritual horse you receive through a ring early in the game. Although they don’t provide gameplay changes, these cosmetics do allow you to customize your steed’s look. The Tree Sentinel, Silver of Caria, and Funereal Night Spectral Steed Attire items transform Torrent to look like other powerful horses in Elden Ring, including some tied to bosses and factions in the game’s extensive lore.

Some new weapons can be found throughout the map as well, including many items from Shadow of the Erdtree. Merchants now hold some of the weapons and armor from the DLC, making Light Greatswords, Perfumes, and other late game options easier to obtain early. This lets players create more complex builds from earlier stages of their adventure, rather than having to adjust from the play style they’ve gotten used throughout dozens upon dozens of hours already.

Several Balance Changes Are Also Being Applied To Various Gear For All Elden Ring Players

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There are a variety of new events in Elden Ring thanks to the Tarnished Edition update, such as new NPC invasions in certain regions. However, dedicated players might recognize the changes to pre-existing weapons and armor more, turning some weaker gear into much better tools for your character build. Many of the tools adjusted are ones from Shadow of the Erdtree, such as the throwable Smithscript Axe and Smithscript Spear found in the DLC. A huge number of Skills, Sorcereries, and Incantations have been adjusted too with several improvements.

There are even some PvP balance changes too, making some overpowered skills less potent in competitions between players. Some other bug fixes across the board are great, but players will likely be eager to explore the reduced Shield Weights, increased power or scaling on weapons, or lowered casting times on some spells. Since these are likely the last major changes to Elden Ring, Tarnished Edition‘s new features mark the end of the game’s life cycle, but also creates the definitive version of the game for players to try.