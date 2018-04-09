One Piece: Grand Cruise Western Release Date Announced

The Western release date has now been announced for One Piece: Grand Cruise, and it’s actually coming a few days earlier than the game’s release date in Japan.

Bandai Namco recently announced the Western release of the PlayStation VR game with a release date that schedules the game to be out in just over a month. According to Bandai Namco, One Piece: Grand Cruise will be made available on May 22. An announcement trailer that was released back when the game was first announced previews what’s in store for the May release.

The game is an exclusive to the PSVR, so no other platform be it one that supports virtual reality or not will have access to the One Piece game. This will also be the first time that the anime and manga has been adapted to the virtual reality platform, though there have been video game adaptations in the past.

In One Piece: Grand Cruise, players will have access to two different battle modes. One of these involves the Straw Haw Pirates fighting off the Marines while the second will task players with fighting off the Kraken before it lays waste to your ship. All of this will be shown from the virtual reality perspective as well, so if you’re a One Piece fan who hasn’t yet tried out the PSVR, you might want to get your sea legs as well as your virtual reality legs before the game releases next month.

Bandai Namco also offered a bit more information about the game from the official site, though the site is written in Japanese.

“A pirate’s life is fun, but dangerous,” a description from the game’s site reads. “Go on a journey to the ocean together with the Straw Hat Pirates. The player is an apprentice pirate of the Straw Hat Pirates, and embark on a ‘one day voyage’ on the Thousand Sunny. Adventures and events only unique to virtual reality will unfold, including navy shooting battles and communication events in which you’ll become closer with the Straw Hat Pirates.”

The news that the game would be available in the West follows shortly after a release date was announced for Japan. One Piece: Grand Cruise will launch there on May 24, so it may have come as a surprise for those awaiting the release date that it’ll be coming to the States before it reaches Japan. It’s only a two-day gap though, so everyone will get One Piece: Grand Cruise at just around the same time when it releases next month.