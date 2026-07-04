EA and Ubisoft Games Are 95% Off for a Limited Time

Games from AAA developers and publishers, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Deep Silver, and WB Games are 95% off right now. In other words, they are basically free. In total, there are six games from these publishers that are 95% off, making the games as cheap as $0.99. In this case, though, all the deals are limited to Steam. The AAA games in question are available on various console platforms, but these deals are not. As console users will painfully know, the deepest of deep discounts are often exclusive to Steam, and this is just another example of this.

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Of course, these 95% discounts are not perpetual offers. Rather, they are set to expire on July 9. And in the case of a majority of the games, they have never been available for cheaper than this. A couple have been given away for free in the past, though.

Watch Dogs 2

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Watch Dogs 2 was released by Ubisoft Montreal — one of the main Ubisoft studios — in 2016 as a sequel to 2014’s Watch Dogs, and the second of three games in the open-world crime action-adventure series. It boasts a Metacritic range of 75 to 82.

$2.49

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

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Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released by Batman: Akrham studio Rocksteady Studios back in 2024 as a follow-up to 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. Unfortunately, the action-adventure game fell short of its predecessors, earning a 60 to 63 on Metacritic.

$3.49

Battlefield 3

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Battlefield 3 was released in 2011 by developer DICE, and is one of the standout games in the first-person shooter series and a major evolution for the series. It has a Metacritic range of 84 to 89.

$1.99

Battlefield 2042

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Released in 2021, Battlefield 2042 is the second newest installment in the series, and unfortuantely, the worst game in the series. To this end, it has a Metacritic range of 61 to 68.

$2.99

Metro 2033 Redux

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The cheapest of the deals comes courtesy of Deep Silver, and it is for Metro 2033 Redux. For those that do not know, this is the 2014 remaster of the 2010 first-person shooter survival horror game, Metro 2033, released by 4A Games to an 81 on Metacritic.

$0.99

Metro: Last Light Redux

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Available at the same price is Metro: Last Light Redux, a 2014 remaster of the 2013 game, Metro: Last Light, which itself is a sequel to Metro 2033. It has a Metacritic range of 76 to 86.

$0.99

Of course, none of these games are the latest and greatest Steam games, but these are some of the biggest discounts on Steam right now, and the sole biggest if you filter out indie games.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on on the ComicBook Forum.