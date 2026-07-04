Pokemon TCG Unveils New Pitch Black Promo Cards with an Unexpected Stamp

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary in so many ways, it’s hard to keep up. For the Pokemon TCG, though, there’s one major highlight so far. The 30th Celebration set will release worldwide in September. Its all-foil cards will feature a 30th Anniversary Logo promo stamp, and the expansion is already hitting shockingly high retail prices before launch. But before that release, we’ve got the July 17th launch of Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Pitch Black. And now, it’s confirmed that this set will nod to the 30th anniversary with its store promos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, the “What’s Your Favorite?” campaign launched with a star-studded Super Bowl ad. A new AR feature in Pokemon Go encouraged fans to pose with their fave. And… that’s been pretty much it. Now, the “What’s Your Favorite?” logo is making a return on the store promo cards that will release alongside Pitch Black this month. There are three different designs, each available at specific retailers. And the promo stamp is… a choice, if I’m honest.

Pitch Black Store Promos Ditch Trends with 30th Anniversary Stamp

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Store promo cards like these often feature a special stamp indicating their promo status. Typically, it’s an expansion-specific stamp, or sometimes a stamp denoting the specific store that offered the promo. So, we might have expected a Pitch Black stamp, or GameStop, etc, for this wave. Instead, The Pokemon Company opted to use the “What’s Your Favorite?” logo as the promo stamp for these limited-release cards. Yes, words and all, making it take up a bit more space than you typically see on a promo.

The Pitch Black promo cards will feature Armarouge, Primarina, and Zarude. As is tradition, you’ll need to spend $15 or more on Pokemon TCG products at the participating stores to get one. And each card is exclusive to a handful of retailers, so getting all three could prove to be a chore. Here’s where to get each newly revealed promo:

Armarouge: Best Buy (US) or JB Hi-Fi (New Zealand)

Best Buy (US) or JB Hi-Fi (New Zealand) Primarima: Hot Topic, Barnes & Noble, and BoxLunch (All US)

Hot Topic, Barnes & Noble, and BoxLunch (All US) Zarude: GameStop (US) or EB Games (Canada, Australia)

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

From the looks of it, Primarima will be available only at US retailers, whereas the other two promos are a bit more widespread. Whether you like the aesthetics or not, these cards may be some of the only ones in Pokemon TCG history to feature that specific stamp. That could make them pretty rare, depending on how many each retailer ultimately receives. The 30th Celebration promos are already set to feature a different 30th Anniversary stamp, so it’s unclear whether this one will be used again.

Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Pitch Black releases on July 17th, with Build & Battle boxes available early via local pre-release events starting today, July 4th. You can see if there’s a participating location near you using the official Pokemon event locator. Otherwise, you can try your luck to find the expansion’s full lineup on shelves at the retailers above to snag some Pitch Black cards and the new “What’s Your Favorite?”-stamped promos.

What do you think about this promo stamp choice for Pitch Black? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!