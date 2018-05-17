Did ‘One Piece: World Seeker’ Just Connect Jail Island to Impel Down?

A new One Piece: World Seeker screen has arrived that might have connected the anime game’s setting to the infamous Impel Down.

It’s already been announced that the game will take place on Jail Island, but the details of that location have been slim so far. But in a new magazine screen shared by Shonen Games, we finally get to see more of the island that Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will traverse. Judging by the broad look at Jail Island, the area definitely invokes thoughts of the Impel Down from the anime, a massive, underwater stronghold filled with prisoners, guards, and all kinds of other horrors.

Jail Island as it’s called in One Piece: World Seeker is an area that’s totally original to the upcoming game, but this is far from the first time that “jail islands” have been referenced in the past. With the industrial-style layout of the official Jail Island, it’s not hard to draw comparisons to Impel Down. The area features one location in the center called “Love Market” with many more areas shown off around it.

If an outside look at the area doesn’t leave One Piece fans convinced that this area that’s exclusive to the game might have something to do with Impel Down, a description of the island previously revealed that explicitly mentions a “gigantic underwater installation” adds more credibility to the theory that Jail Island and Impel Down are connected somehow.

“The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. Jail Island used to be called Jewel Island because of the value of its minerals used for technological wonders, but this blessing quickly poisoned the life of the residents … Robbers, Pirates and Invaders made it a difficult place to live.”

The World Government brought back order to this Island but at what cost? A growing presence of the marine forces and a gigantic underwater installation seems to confirm that something odd is going on. A glooming shadow seems to be embracing the whole place, a dark secret that may shake the new world!”

Another screen seen above that was shared by Shonen Games months ago listed additional locations on Jail Island with the screen referring to the setting as “the great prison of the World Government” and “a fortress surrounded by spreading nature.” A list of locations including a Broadcasting Tower and the Mines were also shared, but until the game is released or Bandai Namco says something beforehand, it remains to be seen just how Jail Island will be intertwined with Impel Down.