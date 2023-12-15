One Punch Man: World Release Date Revealed

One Punch Man: World, a new and free-to-play 3D action game, has a release date. More specifically, it has been revealed by T3 Studio, Crunchyroll Games, and A Plus Japan have revealed the game is releasing via PC, iOS, and Android on January 30, 2024. In addition to a release date, the trio above has also provided a trailer.

Unfortunately, there's still no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, leaving millions out in the cold on this release. Of course, just about anyone can pick it up via mobile devices, but many won't because many console and PC gamers do not play games on mobile. That said, the option is there.

Judging by the YouTube comments on the trailer -- or at least the ones not asking for Season 3 -- One Punch Man fans are excited for the new free-to-play game, though it remains to be seen if the game will deliver on this excitement.

About the Game + Trailer

It's your turn to become a hero for fun in this highly-anticipated, action-packed, and immersive game set in the world of the hit anime series, One Punch Man-One Punch Man: World. Follow the journey of Saitama, a Hero for Fun. Play the game, play the anime. Defeat the Subterranean King, Mosquito Girl, Beast King, and many other familiar bosses from the series.