Outriders Developer Teases Possible "Significant" DLC Content

Outriders only just released a few days ago, but already questions about the future of the game have started to emerge. While developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix haven't blatantly confirmed any DLC or add-on content for the new third-person shooter just yet, it sounds like we're definitely due to get some pretty major expansions down the road.

Speaking to Forbes, People Can Fly's creative director Bartek Kmita said that the studio would absolutely love to do more with Outriders in the future. Although the game isn't one that the developer wants to be considered a "live service" product, it still hopes to release future content of some sort. "This isn’t a games-as-a-service, but if people like it, we will definitely be doing more things in the Outriders universe. We have so many more stories to tell, and a lot of ideas we want to explore that we couldn’t fit in the original game, so we’re happy to create more content in the future," Kmita said.

What's perhaps best about this potential content though is that it doesn't sound like People Can Fly will be pulling any punches if it does bring DLC to Outriders. "Anything we would make would be in the form of significant expansions with self-contained stories," Kmita explained. The fact that each of these would be "significant" rather than bite-sized pieces of add-on content would likely satisfy those who are looking to dive back into the game in a major way in the future.

As mentioned, though, People Can Fly hasn't formally announced any DLC for Outriders so we'll have to wait a bit longer to get any sort of formal reveal. Until then, the base game, which is already quite expansive, is available to purchase right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Have you enjoyed your time with Outriders so far? And what would you like to see from the game in the future? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.