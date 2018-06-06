Overkill’s The Walking Dead Getting Gameplay Trailer at E3 2018

We’ve been hearing some good information about Overkill Software’s The Walking Dead game for a while now, but next week the developer will finally present its efforts as the game will hit full-force at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The official Walking Dead account from Skybound Entertainment recently sent out a tweet noting that it will be getting a new gameplay trailer next week, showing players what they can expect from the forthcoming survival action game. And from what we’re hearing it’s going to be big.

“Yes, our new game Overkill’s #TheWalkingDead WILL have a gameplay trailer at #E32018!” the team noted. For good measure, it added a clip of players going through early play-testing for the game, which you can see below.

Yes, our new game Overkill’s #TheWalkingDead WILL have a gameplay trailer at #E32018! Here are some first reactions from fans who have tried it out: pic.twitter.com/wQLepQYVfy — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) June 6, 2018

As you can see, the fan reactions are pretty sweet thus far with one noting that the zombies had a “very ominous presence,” meaning an even bigger threat than we’ve seen in other games.

Another noted that it’s best to work as a team because if you wander off on your own you’re likely to end up dead.

The video does show a slight bit of that gameplay from Overkill’s The Walking Dead. It appears to have some first-person shooting elements ala Valve’s classic Left 4 Dead along with a heavy reliance on team dynamics. It also looks like there’s a little zombie bashing as you have to stomp the head in on a deadite that tries to gnaw on your leg. It’s a little out of focus but still noticeable.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead has a whole lot of promise thus far and we’ll be bringing you hands-on impressions from the show floor during E3. So be sure to check back and see if this game lives up to the hype or, based on what we’ve seen thus far, exceeds it.

Oh, and that trailer should make its premiere online as well. That’s not confirmed but considering this one was shared (along with the previous character trailers) there’s a good chance you’ll see it in action.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead will release later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Hopefully we’ll get word on a release date soon.