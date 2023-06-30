Overwatch Animated Mini-Series Announced

An Overwatch animated mini-series has been announced. Overwatch is one of the biggest free-to-play multiplayer games out there and has attracted a rather rabid fan base. Not only do the fans adore playing the game, but they enjoy soaking up the world. Blizzard has become known for producing all kinds of animated shorts over the years that expand the lore of the series as well as introduce us to new characters. They have a high level of production value, almost akin to that of a Pixar short. They're really impressive and both fans of the game and outsiders swarm them whenever they release.

Seemingly being aware of all of that, Blizzard has announced that it is producing an animated mini-series called Overwatch Genesis. The three-part mini-series begins on July 6th with the first episode being titled Dawn. It will be just over 5 minutes long and will be available on YouTube on July 6th at 9AM PT. As of right now, it seems like the series will follow a war between humans and AI as well as feature some characters from the Overwatch universe. It looks like it'll have plenty of action, world building, and even an art style that's a bit similar to that of an anime. It's unclear if Blizzard plans to do anything else like this or if this is just a one-time thing. Either way, it's a cool little thing for fans to eat up.

It was a technological golden age. Until it wasn’t.



Introducing GENESIS, an Overwatch mini-series.



Part one of three premieres July 6 ✨



▶️ https://t.co/70n9GGgIOx pic.twitter.com/lGeRIaoEfF — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 30, 2023

It does come at an interesting time as Overwatch 2 has been in a storm of controversy. The game recently canceled its long-awaited single-player PvE content, something that was pitched as the entire reason to make a sequel in the first place. Some of this content was seemingly salvaged for a new update, but it's not quite at the scale fans had hoped for after all of this time. Maybe this new mini-series will be enough to help fans move on, though.

What do you think of the Overwatch mini-series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.