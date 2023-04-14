Overwatch 2 Likely Buffing Lifeweaver Soon

Overwatch 2's newest hero, Lifeweaver, is likely going to be getting a buff soon, game director Aaron Keller has suggested. Keller tweeted about the Season 4 hero this week and said the hero's got some changes coming his way, changes that'll be "more than likely a buff" among any other adjustments the Overwatch 2 team has planned. Some of those changes also apparently deal with the hero's control scheme which has been met with some frustration from players who are having a hard time grappling with the hero's numerous inputs compared to other characters who have more straightforward mappings.

Keller, the developer who often pens the blog posts talking about the state of the game and where the team wants to take it in the future, tweeted about Lifeweaver this week and said that the team will continue to collect data on the hero this weekend in order to inform them as to what buffs the character might need.

"The team will continue collecting Lifeweaver performance data over the weekend and should have details on balance changes (more than likely a buff) sometime next week," Keller said on Twitter. "Info on coming control scheme changes should come next week as well."

Issues with Lifeweaver's control scheme stem largely from the weapon management aspect of the hero where players have to swap from healing to damage, an action that's not as streamlined compared to other supports like Moira that have both options more readily available. Players have also suggested that his healing output is lower than it should be. Lifeweaver does indeed heal his teammates as one of his primary ways of helping them out, but he's much more focused on utility compared to others with his Petal Platform ability that raises heroes up in the air and the Life Grasp move which pulls teammates away from danger.

Whatever the verdict on Lifeweaver ends up being, we can expect more on this from Keller be it via Twitter or a blog post on the Overwatch 2 site in the next week or so.