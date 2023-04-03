Overwatch 2 Reveals New Support Hero Lifeweaver

A new support hero has been revealed for Overwatch 2. The character has been named Lifeweaver, and details are quite slim at the moment. The newcomer will be appearing in Season 4, and fans will learn a lot more about him on April 4th. An image of the character was shared via the game's official Twitter account, with text stating "Lifeweaver is about to blossom." The Tweet came just a few short hours after a tease from the account that simply featured a single flower. The single image of Lifeweaver features the hero holding a flower, as well.

The first image of Lifeweaver can be found in the Tweet from the official Overwatch Twitter account embedded below.

Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸



Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. pic.twitter.com/T39o93Ekz6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 3, 2023

It remains to be seen how Lifeweaver will play in the game, but initial reception to the hero has been quite positive! A lot of fans seem to dig the character's design, and many are eager to learn more about him. Twitch streamer Aspen has already had the opportunity to play as Lifeweaver, calling him "one of the most fun and challenging supports." It's impossible to say whether others will feel the same way, but it seems like there's a lot of reasons for fans to be excited about this new hero!

The heroes of Overwatch have long been one of the game's biggest appeals. Blizzard has done an excellent job coming up with unique designs for the characters over the years, inspiring a plethora of fan art and cosplay as a result. It's likely just a matter of time before Lifeweaver inspires the same, judging by the initial reaction online. Whether Lifeweaver's appeal will be enough for players to start using him regularly is going to be the big question, as is always the case when it comes to new Overwatch additions. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too much longer to learn more about the hero, and his abilities in the game!

What do you think of the latest support hero from Overwatch 2? What do you think of the character's design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!