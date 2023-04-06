Overwatch 2 Reveals Brigitte Rework Coming in Season 4

Overwatch 2's long-awaited rework for Brigitte is finally coming when Season 4 gets underway later this month, and ahead of that season's start, we've gotten a first look at what Brigitte will be capable of once she's updated. As hinted at previously by some of the Overwatch 2 team's comments, this update for Brigitte is centered almost entirely around her ultimate ability, Rally, though the effects it grants when active will extend to her other abilities, too. A trailer released alongside the first details for the Season 4 update even gave players a preview of what this updated ability would look like in action.

Rally is often regarded as one of the more underwhelming ultimate abilities in Overwatch 2. While extra temporary health and movement speed for teammates are great buffs to have, other heroes are able to achieve similar effects without have to spend an ultimate. Combine that with the fact that the effects feel quite passive in nature without offering too tangible an impact, and it's no wonder that the ability was the focus of the rework.

Soon, however, Rally will be hard to miss. It'll grant Brigitte 100 armor for the duration of the move and, best of all, will cause her shield to expand dramatically which'll improve both its bashing ability and the health it offers. Blizzard's patch notes for the rework explain more below:

Brigitte Rework

Rally

Brigitte now gains 100 restorable armor health pool for the duration of Rally

Brigitte no longer gradually builds temporary health like her nearby allies

Rally now upgrades her Barrier Shield, increasing both its size and health

Barrier health increased from 300 to 750 during the ultimate

During Rally, Shield Bash now impacts multiple enemies and briefly stuns them

Bonus movement speed reduced from 30 to 15%

Repair Pack

Range reduced from 30 to 25 meters

"Rally lost some of its power with the change from granting allies additional armor to temporary health, and overall took a relatively long time to build up its defensive benefits," Blizzard said to contextualize the changes. "This rework is intended to keep it as a defensive ultimate ability but with a more immediate impact due to gaining an increased armor health pool upfront and the enhanced barrier, which can be utilized to block for teammates while their temporary health builds or interrupt enemies with the stun."

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is scheduled to go live on April 11th, so expect to see this Brigitte rework and more available then.