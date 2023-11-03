New Overwatch 2 Hero Mauga Revealed at Blizzcon

Overwatch 2 has revealed its new hero, Mauga, a Samoan tank character who looks like he will cause a lot of headaches for his foes. Overwatch 2 is one of the biggest live service games out there and has managed to sustain its relevancy for the better part of a decade thanks to constant support from Blizzard, visceral gameplay, and tons of extra content such as the beloved animated shorts that expand on the lore of Overwatch. The first year of Overwatch 2 has had a lot of controversy with the cancelation of major modes, confusion over the need for a sequel in the first place, and much more. However, Blizzcon brought some exciting news that has fans buzzing.

Overwatch 2 revealed a new hero, Mauga, who will be a disruptive addition to the expansive roster of characters. The new hero is a hulking tank with two chainguns, one that deals incendiary damage that burns enemies over time and one that deals "volatile" damage, which deals critical damage to burning enemies. You can also fire both at the same time for maximum effect. He also has an unstoppable charge similar to Reinhardt, an ability known as "Cardiac Overdrive" that allows you to deal damage while also hearing nearby teammates. Mauga can also trap enemies in a bubble, chain them down to the center, and then unload bullets into them. Ultimately, it looks like he's going to be a total powerhouse and fans won't have to wait long to play as him. Mauga will be available in Overwatch 2 during season 8, which begins on December 5th. However, a leak on the Nintendo eShop suggests that players will be able to play as Mauga for free this weekend during a trial period from November 3rd through November 5th.

Wonder if anyone saw this coming? 😉



The long-awaited Tank Mauga is the next hero in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/J3duvnTfUr — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2023

Overwatch 2 season 8 hasn't been detailed much beyond this new hero reveal. Season 7 only just began in early October, so it's likely we won't hear much more about what's to come in the new season until the end of November. Either way, Mauga is a character fans have been waiting to see for quite a long time as he has appeared in various pieces of extended media over the years. Mauga was even intended to be a hero in Overwatch quite a long time ago, but Blizzard shifted its plans.