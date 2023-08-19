Overwatch 2 Game Director Says Steam Review Bomb "Isn't a Fun Experience"

Over a week after it's Steam launch, Overwatch 2 is still the worst game on the PC platform according to reviews left by users, and it doesn't look like that'll be changing anytime soon. While some of the many, many negative reviews the game got were comprised of valid concerns and frustrations directed at the game, many more of the reviews were either straight up review bomb efforts or reviews from people trying to be funny and add to the plummeting score. Now, around a week after those "reviews" poured in and brought the game down to its "Overwhelmingly Negative" Steam score, Overwatch 2's game director Aaron Keller has spoken out on the situation and said "being review-bombed isn't a fun experience."

Keller talked about the Steam situation and other Overwatch 2 topics in a reflective post on the launch of Overwatch 2: Invasion, the new content drop that consisted of PvE missions, a new Support hero, the Flashpoint game mode, and more. Those PvE missions were one of the points of contention the Overwatch 2 community held against the Invasion update -- ever since Blizzard's plans for Overwatch 2's PvE content changed, PvE missions of any kind (especially ones that are paid and not free content like the ones in Invasion) have been a sore spot for players. And with Steam finally being the first PC platform where players could voice their frustrations via reviews, no matter how petty they were, players did so in great numbers.

"Many of the reviews on Steam mention the cancellation of the much larger component of PvE that was announced in 2019 as one of their primary reasons for dissatisfaction with the game," Keller said. "I get that. That announcement was about an ambitious project that we ultimately couldn't deliver."

Those reviews won't be wiped from Steam just like players' frustrations with the PvE situation from before won't be cleared away overnight by some new PvE missions, so Keller posed the question: what can Blizzard do moving forward?

"If we can't turn back the clock, then what can we do? We can keep adding to and improving Overwatch 2," Keller said. "That is how we move forward. This means more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cool cosmetics, and features – an ever-expanding, evolving, and improving game. This is the future of Overwatch. One where we will continually create and innovate on what is making the game great now for the players who are playing now."