Overwatch 2 Reveals Venture's Abilities

Overwatch 2 players have known about Venture for months now ever since the new hero was revealed months ago with a first look at some of their abilities offered since then, but now, we know in full what Venture is capable of. Blizzard gave the Overwatch 2 community their best look yet at Venture this week alongside a breakdown of each of their abilities including a very new kind of move which will let them go underground to avoid conflict and surprise opponents.

These types of reveals where we get a trailer and a rundown of a hero's moves are pretty standard, but Venture's reveal came with an additional announcement that the hero will soon be playable before their wide release. Blizzard announced that Venture will be available in a "limited-time trial" starting on March 28th, so if you want to see what the offensive hero plays like for yourself, tomorrow will be the day to do so.

Venture's Abilities

Below is a breakdown of everything Venture can do in Overwatch 2, though players will of course figure out all kinds of unique interactions and possibilities their abilities allow for whenever people get to play as them soon. The trailer above offers a cinematic look at what these abilities will look like in-game, but again, expect plenty more content by the weekend.

Weapon: Smart Excavator – Launch a seismic charge that bursts after a short distance

Launch a seismic charge that bursts after a short distance Passive: Explorer's Resolve – Using abilities grants temporary shields

Using abilities grants temporary shields Passive: Clobber – Quick melee deals more damage

Quick melee deals more damage Ability: Burrow – Move underground and become invulnerable. Emerge to deal damage

Move underground and become invulnerable. Emerge to deal damage Ability: Drill Dash – Dash forward, pushing enemies back

Dash forward, pushing enemies back Ultimate: Tectonic Shock – Send out damaging shockwaves

As mentioned previously, Overwatch 2 players will be able to try out Venture for the first time starting on March 28th. The hero trial will be live from then until March 31st, though after that, the character will be locked away again until they're released whenever Season 10 starts on April 16th. Venture will be available in every mode save for Competitive once the hero trial starts, but there will of course be competition in regards to who gets to play as them. Venture will also be available in the No Limits Arcade mode, too, so expect to see full teams of Venture there if you want to play as them without competing against your own teammates.

Venture will also very notably be free for all players right away when Season 10 launches. Heroes are free already in the sense that you'll get them naturally through the free tier of the battle pass as you play through a season, but in past seasons, buying the premium battle pass gave you instant access to the new heroes. Blizzard announced recently that that'll no longer be the case when Season 10 starts.