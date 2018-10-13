‘Overwatch’s’ Ana Comes to Life With This Cosplay

Blizzard’s hit FPS Overwatch continues to go strong and in no small part to the amazing heroes the game offers. One of those characters is Ana, the mother to Pharah and a powerful healer that doesn’t mind putting foes in their place through her scope. Though her “vanilla” form is an older woman, this cosplayer managed to capture the hero wonderfully through her younger years as well.

The cosplayer seen above goes by the name ‘Miss Lunar Crow’ and you can definitely see her passion for Blizzard in her portfolio. We’ve even previously shared her impressive Symmetra cosplay as well earlier this year!

Needless to say, we’re absolutely impressed! You can check out even more of her creative cosplays over on her Instagram right here where she also brought franchises like Diablo to life as well!

