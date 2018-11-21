‘Overwatch’: Ashe Has A Major Aim Issue, But a Fix Is On the Way

The team at Blizzard revealed Overwatch’s latest hero during BlizzCon 2018 and fans of the FPS got an even closer look at McCree through her eyes. A member of the Deadlock gang, Ashe isn’t a female version of McCree, she definitely stands on her own in the popular shooter but unfortunately – she’s got a major aim problem that players can’t stop talking about.

When ‘OnlyReaper’ took to the Blizzard forums, they mentioned that the newest hero was “unplayable” and they weren’t sure if it was just them or not. According to the comments, it’s definitely not just them.

According to the original post, “At the moment, for me, she is unplayable at a good level. I don’t know if it’s me but when I aim down it feels so clunky and the hitscan feels like a projectile.

“Also, when I aim down I feel like i have 60 FPS but in my top left corner it’s written 170-200 fps. I main Mcree and Soldier, I have a good precision with both, but it seems I can’t hit ANYTHING Consistently like with my Mcree. IS it only me ? What’s up with the [clunkiness] of the shots when you aim down?”

Other commenters chimed in saying that they felt the same way, though they couldn’t pinpoint what the problem was until the OP mentioned the aiming issue. Another user added, “It is weird how inconsistent down sights seems to be, there are shots I know hit and don’t connect and others that should have missed but we’re hits.”

The conversation became so populated, that game director Jeff Kaplan took to Reddit to address the issue head on with a promise that a fix was on the way. According to Kaplan, “Currently, if you play Ashe on PC and have higher than 60 fps, the aim down site (ADS) animation can look choppy or “stepped”. There is no lag going on. The ADS still happens at the correct speed. But the animation looks can feel a bit off.”

He added, “In an upcoming patch, the ADS is smoothed out regardless of how high your fps is and should feel much better. Unfortunately, right now, the patch that it is fixed in is 1.32 (1.31 is on the PTR right now). We’re looking into pulling the fix forward but it’s unlikely. It’s a lot of code and needs a fair amount of testing so we don’t want to rush it and risk breaking something else.”

The latest hero is live now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, though a release date for the hotfix is unknown at this time.