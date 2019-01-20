‘Overwatch’ Contenders Trophy Prop Breaks On Stage

The competitive Overwatch team called RunAway bested Element Mystic in a decisive victory in the Korean Overwatch Contenders league, but the trophy prop that was there in place of the real award got the best of RunAway when the handle snapped off during their celebration.

RunAway bested their opponents 4-1 in the Overwatch Contenders Finals series for Korea which took place at the start of the weekend. Heroes like Reinhardt, D.Va, and Brigitte were critical to the final win with RunAway picking those and others in the last match of the series before taking home the win and a trophy. The entire series was entertaining for RunAway’s fans, but it was the end of the games when they took center stage to receive their trophy that one of the funnier clips from the series was made.

The clip above shows the team gathering around the silver trophy before lifting it up into the air. It looks like the team thought it might’ve had a bit more weight to it than it did, or perhaps it was just the fact that various hands from different heights grabbed different parts of the trophy to hoist it. Either way, the left handle snapped right off to leave half the team holding the trophy while the other half attempted to stick the handle back on and go along with the situation. Shortly after the clip ends, a zoomed-in shot of the trophy showed it seemed to be made of plastic.

While the clip and the thought that Blizzard gave the team a plastic for their efforts is funny enough, it turns out that the trophy was just a stage prop with the real award still on its way to the team. Overwatch caster Seth “Achilios” King commented in a thread on Reddit where Overwatch fans discussed the clip to say the trophy was effectively a stage prop and was temporary.

“Hey guys, just want to say that this is NOT the actual trophy,” the caster said. “It’s a stage prop effectively, as the real one had shipping issues or something of that nature. So don’t worry, Runaway will be receiving the real deal soon enough.”

2nd consecutive Champion!! 두번째 챔피언!!

RunAway should get their real trophy soon enough, but in the meantime, they’ll still hold the position of being the champions for a second year in a row.