‘Overwatch’ Update Lets Moira Channel ‘Dragon Ball’ With a Kamehameha

Some of Overwatch’s newest changes have inadvertently given Moira Dragon Ball powers with the hero able to unleash her own version of a Kamehameha.

With Blizzard adding new colorblind features to the test servers to allow for a wider range of accessibility options, players testing the changes on the PTR notice that Moira’s ultimate ability looks much different with the right settings. Overwatch player and Redditor Owlero shared a video on the Overwatch subreddit that said “Moira can now literally use the Kamehameha” and showed the hero unleashing her new, blue Coalescence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As people pointed out in the comments, the new Kamehameha-like version of her ultimate ability is made possible by Blizzard’s colorblind changes on the PTR that allow for more color options for those who need them. According to the user who submitted the video, the Kamehameha recreation is made possible by a combination of the new colorblind options and the Overwatch League skins that come with their own special effects. The result is Moira channeling her inner Super Saiyan and unleashing a one-handed Kamehameha.

It’s true that the ability could be likened to several other Dragon Ball moves since it shares characteristics of different abilities, and while it’s not the typical two-handed Kamehameha people usually see, it can still qualify. Teen Gohan used a variation of the ability in his fight against Cell where he only used one hand to unleash it, so Moira’s take on the move can still count. Once the extra colors are removed from it like they are in the video above, it also bears some resemblance to a Special Beam Cannon with the lines of energy swirling around it, albeit blue instead of yellow this time.

Overwatch’s Jeff Kaplan discussed the colorblind changes and more in the September 2018 update video at the top that addressed the new accessibility options around four minutes in. Kaplan spoke about the changes and said that what’s done so far isn’t the end of Blizzard’s plans.

The PTR patch notes also summarized the changes to show players how to start changing their colorblind options so that they too can unleash a Kamehameha in-game. Just remember that the changes are client-side though, so not everyone else in your games will bear witness to your new power.

“Customize how team colors are displayed in your UI (e.g. nameplates, HUD, health bars) and hero outlines with a set of nine different colorblind-friendly colors to choose from,” the patch notes said. “You choose to colorize enemy and friendly UI separately as well. These options can be found under Options > Video > Color Blind Options. All changes made will be saved and ready for you to see in the next match you play!”

Overwatch’s colorblind changes are now live on the PTR.