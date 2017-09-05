Overwatch’s D.Va Gets A Giant, Beautifully-Detailed Statue With An Equally-Huge Price Tag

Earlier this year, the makers of Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and countless other hits launched Blizzard Collectibles, a new line of statues, replicas, artwork, and other high-end goodies produced directly by the company. The first product released under the Blizzard Collectibles banner was a striking sculpt of Overwatch's sexy Widowmaker, and now they're following up with a statue featuring the fan-favorite D.Va.

Here's how Blizzard describes D.Va and her new statue:

"Let's shoot for a new high score!" South Korea is under threat by a colossal omnic monstrosity. Scrambling to find suitable candidates for its armored MEKA unit, the government turned to the nation's professional gamers. Enter reigning world champion Hana Song, a.k.a., "D.Va," a fierce competitor who plays to win at all costs and has a well-earned reputation for showing no mercy to her opponents. Seeing her new mission as a game, the global icon is ready to spring to her homeland's defense at a moment's notice. Measures 19 iches/48.26 cm in height. Base is 13.5 inches/34.29 cm in diameter."

Yes, you read that correctly, this D.Va statue is nearly two feet tall. Basically, D.Va herself is to same scale as Widowmaker and other previous Overwatch statues, but you also get her full mech. As you can see in the above trailer, and gallery below, the sculpt quality is amazing, although it comes at a hefty price – a whopping $450. I can only imagine what the shipping and handling on a two-foot-tall statue is. Make sure you have a good shelf for this thing – Ikea probably isn't going to cut it.

If you've got roughly half-a-grand burning a hole in your pocket, you can pre-order your D.Va statue at the Blizzard Collectibles site. Expect it to ship around the end of the year.

