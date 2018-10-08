‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror Wrecking Ball Skin Revealed

Blizzard revealed another Overwatch Halloween Terror 2018 skin with a new video showing off Jack-O’-Lantern Wrecking Ball.

It’s not the first Halloween Terror skin to be revealed, but Wrecking Ball’s pumpkin skin is perhaps one of the biggest Halloween transformations in Overwatch that’s been seen so far. The video from the Overwatch Twitter account shows that the game’s newest hero now sits inside a huge pumpkin instead of his rolling mech suit with Hammond himself taking on a much more ghoulish look that doesn’t at all resemble his default appearance. Twisted leaves and lanterns make up the rest of his Halloween look, and his joyful clapping has a much more sinister vibe when his head is a burlap sack with a wide mouth painted on.

Now it’s time to get PUMPED up! Squash your enemies as JACK-O’-LANTERN WRECKING BALL (Legendary)! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins Oct 9! pic.twitter.com/fswMQFP2gY — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 8, 2018

Wrecking Ball’s new pumpkin skin that’s coming during the Halloween Terror 2018 event is a Legendary cosmetic and is one of the seasonal skins, so players will only have a limited time to save up for the skin. It’s not the only Legendary that Overwatch players will have to choose from either with Moira getting a banshee skin, Pharah being outfitted with a suit of spectral armor, and Doomfist being turned into a swamp monster. Blizzard also revealed a skin for Widowmaker that puts spiderwebs all over her outfit and weapons, though her skin is an Epic cosmetic and not a Legendary like the others.

Just keep swimming. Make a splash as SWAMP MONSTER DOOMFIST (Legendary)! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins Oct 9! pic.twitter.com/aR4EC7Jmn7 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 3, 2018

All of the skins that have been revealed so far are part of the Halloween Terror 2018 event that Blizzard announced at the start of October. Returning for another year, Halloween Terror is a seasonal event that brought skins like these along with other unlockables like emotes, avatars, voice lines, and more during the 2017 event. Blizzard hasn’t yet announced everything that’ll be revealed during the Halloween Terror event, but the full breakdown of what’s in the event should come soon when it officially begins.

Though it’s not directly part of the in-game Halloween Terror event, there are also several new real-life Overwatch costumes available just in time for Halloween to turn adults and children into heroes like Tracer, Reaper, Soldier: 76, and others.

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2018 event starts on October 9th and ends on October 31st.