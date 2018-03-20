Overwatch League Lays the Ban Hammer on Pepe Memes

When Pepe first invaded our lives and our hearts back in the 2005 comic by Matt Furie, the odd looking frog quickly took the Internet by storm and became the go-team meme. Whether you were feeling joyous, sad, or just feeling like getting your troll on – Pepe was there. Only now, he’s not. Thanks to a really weird and disturbing turn from the uglier side of the Internet, he somehow morphed into an icon for the alt-right extremist groups – a group that’s uglier connotations nurtured by racists perceptions and outward exclamations. Because of this, the frog’s creator has become even more vigilant about protecting his IP – the result? Less Pepe … less Pepe …

With the Overwatch League in full force, many have noticed that the once-lovable green frog has been incredibly absent from anything having to do with the Esports event. That’s because the higher ups are going from organization to organization in an effort to halt any usage of the Pepe meme during these events. One League spokesperson told Dot Esports:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Overwatch League discourages the use of symbols and imagery which are associated with or used by hate groups, including Pepe the Frog,” an Overwatch League spokesperson told Dot Esports. “At Blizzard Arena, it’s our policy that fans comply with this policy. We likewise ask the same of Overwatch League teams and players on their social-media accounts.”

Several members of the League have posted up the meme on their social media accounts, only to quickly remove them following orders. This isn’t the first organization to withdraw from the connotations associated with the meme and its evolution from hilarious meme to being associated with darker themes.

Pepe was also removed from other medias, including the Make America Great Again: The Trump Presidency game. He was also completely wiped out of the Steam community base, as well. Many Twitch users continue to use the then-lovable frog, it will be interesting to see what other steps Matt Furie goes to take to protect his work against message that was not a part of the intent of creation.