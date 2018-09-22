‘Overwatch’ Making Major Changes to Torbjorn

Everybody's favourite "not a Dwarf" from Blizzard's hit FPS Overwatch is undergoing some major changes, now available in the game's Public Test Realm. In addition to a pretty hefty overhaul, the pint-sized, belching hero is also getting a new ult!

As a general change, Torbjorn is getting a neft to his head hit volume, as well as a few impressive buffs to how he plays the field. According to the team over at Blizzard:

"Torbjörn was initially designed to be a specialized hero, intended to be a strong defensive option due to his armor-generating capabilities and ability to control areas with his turret. However, the scrap collecting and Armor Pack mechanics have proven to cause problematic gameplay issues through their feast or famine nature. In order to make the hero more flexible in a wide variety of situations, we've removed the scrap system, made the turret much easier to deploy, replaced the Armor Pack ability with Overload—a powerful self-buff—and transformed Molten Core into a powerful new area denial ultimate ability."

For a full outline of his rework, check out the official patch notes below:

General

Reduced the size of Torbjörn's head hit volume by 10%

Rivet Gun

Primary Fire



Projectile speed increased from 60 to 70 per second





Reload time reduced from 2.2 to 2 seconds





Turret targets enemy hit by primary fire



Alternate Fire



Recovery lowered from 0.8 to 0.6 seconds





Damage per shot lowered from 150 to 125





Reload time reduced from 2.2 to 2 seconds





Spread randomization readjusted



Forge Hammer



Radius increased to align with Quick Melee



Deploy Turret



Now a thrown projectile





Automatically builds over three seconds





No longer has different levels







Same damage output as previous level 2 turret





Maximum health reduced from 300 to 250





Now incurs a 5 second cooldown when deployed





Now incurs a 10 second cooldown when destroyed in combat





No longer able to deploy a new turret if it's in combat





While the turret is firing







If the turret has taken damage within three seconds





Now able to destroy turret using the Interact input





Now will complete self-building once deployed, even if Torbjörn is eliminated



New Ability: Overload



Replaces Armor Pack





Lasts for 5 seconds (12 second cooldown)





Temporarily grants 150 armor





Increases attack, movement, and reload speed by 30%



New Ultimate: Molten Core



Switches weapon from Rivet Gun to his claw arm





Lasts 6 seconds





Fire up to 10 molten globules that create damage pools where they land for 10 seconds





Bounces off walls and ceilings until coming into contact with the ground





Base damage is 130





Damage increases from 130 to 190 against enemies who have armor





Heroes affected by armor: Bastion, Brigitte, D.Va, Orisa, Reinhardt, Torbjörn, Winston, Wrecking Ball

Bastion, Brigitte, D.Va, Orisa, Reinhardt, Torbjörn, Winston, Wrecking Ball





Heroes who can grant armor to their allies: Brigitte

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What do you think about the heroes rework? Just what he needed, or does he "need more scraps"? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can also check out the other hero changes here, as well as the inclusion of a new colourblind mode!