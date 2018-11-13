‘Overwatch’s’ Newest Hero Ashe Is Available Now

The team at Blizzard revealed Overwatch’s latest hero during BlizzCon 2018 and fans of the FPS got an even closer look at McCree through her eyes. A member of the Deadlock gang, Ashe isn’t a female version of McCree, she definitely stands on her own and now players can see her for themselves because the latest hero is now live!

This hero isn’t just a random gun-toting badass, she is incredible versatile with an Ultimate totally unique to her. According to Blizzard, “Her primary weapon is the Viper, a lever-action rifle with two firing modes: semi-automatic and aim down sights. In semi-automatic mode, the Viper shoots rapidly with a high spread. Aiming down the sights lets Ashe line up precise shots, increasing damage at the expense of speed.”

In addition to her primary, he also has a Coach Gun that though it is short-range, it packs a mean punch when going toe-to-toe with another player. It can be used to either powerfully knock back enemies away when she’s in a pinch, or can be used to propel her to higher ground. When the clock ticks down, this ability can be a total game changer and mean life or death for the hero.

She also has a fun Dynamite ability that allows her to toss explosives towards an enemy – even shields – to cause damage to a wide radius. If done right, it can also set enemy players on fire, which is perfect when looking to clear the objective.

And last but not least – the mustachio’d robot that is her Ultimate: B.O.B. When Ashe yells “B.O.B, DO SOMETHIN’” … run. This attack will summon her trusty omnic companion to fight the fight and even capture the point. When everyone else is dead, B.O.B can keep that countdown in OT, which could make or break the match winner.

She’s available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For those that enjoy Competitive Play, she won’t be available for that mode for two more weeks. This is standard for all new heroes to make sure that Comp play is still evenly matched and no used for new hero experimentation.