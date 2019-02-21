‘Overwatch’ Teases New Hero

Blizzard has seemingly teased the imminent arrival of a brand-new Overwatch hero, though who it could be, is currently a mystery.

The tease comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, which recently tweeted the following tweet:

⚠️ Unauthorized Access Detected… > TALON FIREWALL… Bypassed

> Accessing file… [CLASSIFIED] Communications Record of Captain Cuerva, D. 📂 🔎 //t.co/BsA5OherBz pic.twitter.com/hqmknCo9HB — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 21, 2019

In addition to the above tweet, Blizzard also teased the following in-game log, dubbed “SUBJECT CUERVA STRIKE TEAM”:

Of course, it’s not 100 percent confirmed this tease is for a new hero — it could be for a new event — but most fans seem pretty convinced it’s indeed for a new hero called Baptiste, who likely has French or Caribbean heritage.

Further, it appears like the hero is a Talon support character, which is great news, because the game’s roster could use some more support characters.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing in the tweet or in-game document that divulges when the hero will be revealed or released, but you’d presume the former is very soon and the latter not very far off either.

Earlier this month Activision notably teased exciting news for Overwatch 2019 and more support for the game than the previous year. And it looks like the exciting year for the hero shooter is being kicked off with a brand-new character.

Blizzard says it has “a lot of new ideas” for Overwatch on the earnings call, and that “the Overwatch you know is just a small part of the overall franchise”, though no concrete details were given. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 12, 2019

As you can see, Blizzard has bigger plans for Overwatch than just new heroes, events, and maps, however, it doesn’t look like this tease is for any of these many “new ideas.” But Overwatch fans seem pretty excited, which is a big improvement over the past couple of months.

