New Overwatch Patch Adjusts Mei, Doomfist, Sombra

The latest Overwatch patch is now out with buffs for Mei and Doomfist along with more than a few Sombra changes.

Patch notes for the newest update were released on Feb. 27 with the patch going live for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. The full list of changes can be found below as well as through the game’s patch notes section.

HERO UPDATES

Doomfist

Hand Cannon Ammo recovery rate increased from 0.8 seconds to 0.65 seconds per bullet Developer Comments: This change will help Doomfist more consistently be able to use his weapon as part of his combos.



Mei

Endothermic Blaster Freeze (slow) duration increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds Weapon alternate fire ammo cost reduced from 25 to 20

Developer Comment: Increasing Mei’s slow duration helps her freeze targets that are particularly elusive such as Genji or Lúcio. Lowering her alternate fire ammo cost allows her to more safely use it without costing her the ability to freeze enemies.

Sombra

EMP No longer blocked by small objects (e.g. sign posts)

Hack No longer gains ultimate charge from health pack healing Cast time reduced from 0.8 seconds to 0.65 seconds Now disables the following abilities: Genji—Cyber-agility Hanzo—Wall Climb Pharah—Hover Jets Lúcio—Healing Boost and Speed Boost (turns off current song entirely), Wall Ride Mercy—Angelic Descent Machine Pistol Machine Pistol spread reduced from 3 to 2.7 Opportunist Enemy health bars are now visible when health drops below 100% (formerly 50%) Her ability to detect enemies through walls at 50% or less remains unchanged Translocator Duration increased from 15 seconds to 20 seconds

Developer Comment: The goal of these changes for Sombra is to remove the necessity for her teammates to take damage and heal themselves with her hacked heath packs to try to get her ultimate charged up quickly. Her ultimate will now come up less often, but there are more abilities that are disabled by Hack so it is more effective when used. Previously, Opportunist would only activate when an enemy’s health bar dipped below 50% but now the passive will reveal all damaged enemies which should help Sombra identify targets in her line of sight to pick off. Overall these changes should make her more effective and less reliant on her ultimate.

MAP UPDATES

Blizzard World

Some health pack sizes have been reduced

Some health pack locations have been changed

Additional health packs have been added

Developer Comments: Health packs are a valuable resource in Overwatch and positioning around them is key to holding ground on defense or keeping up momentum on offense. We have moved the location of some health packs and included additional ones to improve game play on Blizzard World.

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

Mercy

Valkyrie No longer shows enemies’ health bars unless they have taken damage

Developer Comment: This helps remove some clutter from Mercy players’ screens when they use her ultimate

BUG FIXES