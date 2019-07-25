Overwatch Player Performs Sigma’s Melody on In-Game Piano

The Overwatch team recently began teasing their new hero, who has officially made his way to the Public Test Realm for players to enjoy. Sigma is a refined individual, but deals with a madness that appears to consume him. Another thing that seems to overtake him is a particular melody that has been featured in his teaser and origin story videos. The simple piano notes stick out in the footage, and now that they are associated with Sigma, players are having some fun with it, particularly one person who has played it on an in-game piano.

Reddit user “gran172” recently took to the Overwatch subreddit to show off their piano skills. As some of you may know, there is a piano in the Paris map, where gran172 took to as Symmetra to play out that now known melody. Check it out for yourself in the video below.

Other Overwatch fans took to the post, which has accumulated over 8,000 upvotes in the past seven hours, to compliment the player on their accuracy, talk about the Sigma melody, and much more. The melody itself appears to possibly have been inspired by Erik Leslie Satie’s “Gnossienne No. 1,” and Jeff Kaplan even mentioned during a recent livestream that Chris Metzen had some input on the character.

A few people even brought up the idea of Sigma reacting to the melody being played in-game when he arrives on the live servers. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first that this would happen. It would be much akin to how Hammond sings the Overwatch theme when a player shoots the bells in Dorado. However, only time will tell if an Easter egg of sorts is implemented when the new tank comes to the game.

For those who don’t know about Sigma and what he is capable of, here’s more:

“Sigma is an eccentric astrophysicist and volatile tank who gained the power to control gravity in an orbital experiment gone wrong. Manipulated by Talon and deployed as a living weapon, Sigma’s presence on the battlefield cannot be ignored.”

HYPERSPHERES

Sigma launches two gravitic charges, which bounce off walls and implode after a short duration, damaging enemies within a sizable radius.

EXPERIMENTAL BARRIER

Sigma propels a floating barrier to a location of his choosing. He can dismiss the barrier at any time.

KINETIC GRASP

Sigma freezes incoming projectiles in midair, converting them into shields.

ACCRETION

Sigma gathers a mass of debris and flings it at an enemy to knock them down.

GRAVITIC FLUX

Unleashing his full powers, Sigma takes flight, lifts enemies in a targeted area, and launches them into the sky before slamming them back down.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information on the popular FPS, check out some of our previous coverage.