‘Overwatch’ Voice Actors Impersonate Other Heroes In New Hilarious Video

Overwatch’s colorful, diverse, and well-realized characters are a huge part of what make Blizzard’s hero shooter so popular.

And as you may know, each hero has their own quips and voice lines unique to them. Whether it’s McCree letting everyone know it’s high noon or Mercy blurting out “Heroes Never Die,” each voice line is so distinct that you could never mix up any of them.

That said, knowing this, Polygon recently posted a new video featuring some voice talent from the game doing basically just that: having the voices of heroes deliver other heroes’ voice lines. The final product is hilariously entertaining.

The video more specifically features the voice of Pharah (Jen Cohn), the voice of Mercy (Lucie Pohl), the voice of Symmetra (Anjali Bhimani), and the voice of Sombra (Carolina Ravassa) all delivering some of the iconic voice lines of characters like McCree, Junkrat, Doomfist, Torbjorn, and even the high-pitched adorable sounds of Bastion.

The video is limited to just these four heroes, so unfortunately we don’t get to hear Torbjorn delivering any of Sombra’s lines. Unfortunately.

As you may know, Symmetra, Mercy, and Pharah are all OG characters that launched with the game. Mercy in particular has become one of the faces of the title, and so hearing Lucie Pohl use her voice for other heroes lines is really odd at first. But perhaps not as odd as Jen Cohn applying Pharah’s distinctive tone to every other heroes’ quips.

