Overwatch Sombra Nendoroid Revealed

“Initiating the hack,” the Sombra Nendoroid has arrived and our favourite hacker from Blizzard’s Overwatch is cuter than ever before!

The team over at Good Smile have revealed their latest in their Overwatch line, showcasing a miniature version of our favourite offensive hero … well, at least the most stylish. Stealth is the name of her game and the toy company did a fantastic job of making that pretty obvious when creating her, making her the perfect addition to some of the other entries they have for the Blizzard brand.

According to the company, “From the globally popular multiplayer team based shooter Overwatch, comes the seventh Nendoroid figure from the series, Sombra! Her iconic hairstyle has been faithfully captured by making use of multiple hair parts that connect to the head – an unusual feature for a Nendoroid. The beautiful gradients of her hair and outfit have been preserved on the figure, capturing her appearance in cute Nendoroid size perfectly! She comes with two different face plates which can be used together with the various included parts to display her using her skills in and out of combat.”

But she’s not just toting that iconic gun. The special effects are also fully realised throughout additional parts, “Hacking effect parts include both a hand part to display her making use of the Hack skill, as well as a skull mark with an attachment piece to display other characters being hacked! An alternate arm part made from translucent parts is included to display her starting to go into stealth mode, and she also comes with a Nendoroid sized Translocator to quickly jump back to safety! Transparent effect sheets are also included which allow you to display her using her EMP skill, as well as capture some of the poses from her emotes and highlight intros.”

With interchangeable parts, Sombra mains can truly make this collectible piece their own in any way they choose. She’s available for pre-order now, but does not have an estimated release date yet at this time!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!