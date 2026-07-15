Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced All but Confirms We’ll Never Get the Game We Were Promised From the Start

There was little doubt that Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is the fan favorite, but Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced absolutely proved it. Even more than a decade after its 2013 release, its mix of naval exploration, pirate fantasy, and open-world freedom still feels fresh and unlike anything else in the gaming industry. Edward Kenway remains one of the franchise’s best protagonists because his journey stands on its own without needing centuries of lore to stay engaging. For many players, sailing across the Caribbean, hunting legendary ships, and building a pirate fleet created memories that have lasted far longer than many of the series’ larger narrative ambitions. That is exactly why so many fans were excited to see Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced revisit one of Ubisoft’s greatest games.

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That excitement has come with one surprising but welcome revelation. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced removes the modern-day sequences that originally interrupted Edward’s story, and much of the fan base has welcomed the change. The positive response says a great deal about where the franchise stands today. The Assassin’s Creed series always included a modern-day storyline that connected every historical adventure together. At its best, it added mystery and raised the stakes beyond a single era. At its worst, it slowed the pacing and struggled to justify its own existence. After years of fragmented storytelling following Desmond Miles’ death, Black Flag Resynced feels like confirmation that Ubisoft has quietly abandoned the long-promised payoff many fans expected: a modern-day Assassin’s Creed.

Black Flag Resynced Shows Just How Little Players Miss Assassin’s Creed’s Modern-Day Story

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From the original Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft centered each of its historical adventures inside a much larger conflict between Assassins and Templars, even up to modern times. Players controlled Desmond Miles in the present before entering the Animus to relive the memories of his ancestors. Those sequences were never simply filler. They promised that everything happening across history was building toward a decisive confrontation in modern times.

By the time Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag launched, however, that momentum had already started fading. Desmond’s sacrifice at the end of Assassin’s Creed III concluded the storyline that had driven the franchise for five mainline games. Instead of introducing another central protagonist, Ubisoft replaced Desmond with unnamed first-person employees at Abstergo Entertainment. The modern-day sections still contained lore and hints about the larger conflict, but they lacked the drive and emotional investment that Desmond had created.

That makes the reception to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced especially telling. Many players have praised the streamlined experience because it allows Edward Kenway’s pirate adventure to flow without interruption. Rather than complaining about missing content, much of the discussion has focused on how much stronger the pacing feels. For a series that once treated its modern-day story as the central pillar connecting every game, the reaction to these segments being removed speaks volumes about how disconnected many fans had become from that narrative.

Ubisoft Spent Years Building Toward a Modern-Day Assassin’s Creed That Never Arrived

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For years, Ubisoft carefully hinted that players were heading toward an eventual modern-day Assassin’s Creed. Every entry expanded the mythology surrounding Pieces of Eden, the First Civilization, and the ongoing Assassin and Templar conflict. Desmond trained through the Bleeding Effect, gradually acquiring the abilities of legendary Assassins. Everything pointed toward a future where those skills would finally be used outside the Animus in a modern setting.

Instead, Desmond died just as that possibility seemed closest. His sacrifice prevented a global catastrophe, but it also removed the franchise’s central character before players ever experienced the fully playable modern-day adventure the series had spent years teasing. While Ubisoft continued producing successful historical settings, the overarching narrative lost its clear direction. New modern protagonists appeared briefly before disappearing, while modern-day plotlines shifted between games, comics, novels, and other media.

That inconsistency only became more apparent over time. Characters like Layla Hassan introduced new opportunities, but her storyline never generated the same long-term investment as Desmond’s journey. Players who skipped even a few entries often found themselves struggling to understand the current state of the modern-day conflict. What once felt like an ambitious multi-game storyline gradually became a collection of disconnected chapters without the clear payoff fans expected.

With Black Flag Resynced, Assassin’s Creed’s Original Long-Term Vision Feels Officially Over

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Viewed in isolation, removing the modern-day content from Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a practical design decision. Those sections were relatively short and often interrupted the pacing of Edward’s story. A version focused entirely on the Golden Age of Piracy gives players exactly what they want from the original game and allows the improvements to shine.

Viewed within the history of the franchise, though, the decision carries far greater weight. Ubisoft once presented the modern-day storyline as the foundation of the entire series. Every leap into history was supposed to prepare players for a climactic conflict between Assassins and Templars in the present. The enthusiastic response to removing those sequences suggests that both Ubisoft and much of the audience have accepted that this vision is no longer central to what Assassin’s Creed is, which is a shame.

That does not diminish the incredible historical adventures the franchise continues to deliver. Exploring ancient Egypt, Viking England, feudal Japan, and the Caribbean remains the series’ greatest strength. Still, longtime fans may always wonder what could have been if Ubisoft had followed through on the promise established back in 2007 and what a modern-day Assassin’s Creed could have offered. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced feels less like a simple remaster and more like the final acknowledgment that the modern-day Assassin’s Creed game many expected was never going to happen.

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