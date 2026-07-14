A Sealed Copy of Pokémon Yellow Just Smashed Through Its Auction Estimate But Might Still Be Worth $1,000s More

30 years on from its creation, Pokémon is bigger than ever. If you’ve attempted to buy one of the TCG Trainer Boxes within the past five years, you can attest to that. The proliferation across industries means Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise in history: quite astounding given that it started with two Game Boy titles released in 1996.

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The anime introduced us all to Ash Ketchum, a boy paired with the stroppy “electric mouse”, Pikachu. The success of that show led GameFreak to release a third title, Pokémon Yellow (also 1996). I remember playing it for the first time and being horribly frustrated at having to be accompanied by an electric-type Pokémon when the first gym featured electric-resistant rock-type monsters. Pikachu’s face on that box made it a big hit. It’s now considered a stone-cold classic, and fans scramble over themselves to get a copy in good condition. And one fan bidding at an auction in the UK got very, very lucky indeed…

How Much Did A Near Mint Copy of Pokémon Yellow Sell For?

Ewbank’s listed an auction catalogue containing a huge number of rare Pokémon items, notably including a rare copy of Pokémon Yellow – still sealed in its original box! It was enough to get any die-hard collectors salivating, seeing these bright colors and almost pristine box, unaffected and unbroken by hands greedy to play.

In its condition report, the auction house noted that this copy is in shockingly good condition:

“There are small marks of detritus to the back side of the box, and a slight dent to the bottom flap. The box and seal are otherwise clean.”

It does look near mint. From the images provided, the box doesn’t look scuffed; all the corners are undented; the “Nintendo” wraparound seal is still intact.

Despite this, Ewbank’s placed a very conservative estimate on the item of £500 (c. $670) to £1,000 (c. $1340). Even its upper estimate undersold how rare a collectible this is. Eventually, this edition of Pokémon Yellow sold for £3,640 (c. $4,878), including buyer fees. For newcomers or casual players, that’s a huge amount of money to spend on a single game. Most Pokémon fans, however, will recognize that it’s a fair amount – and that the buyer could even sell it on for a lot more money still.

How Much More Could Pokémon Yellow Be Worth?

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Bear in mind how popular Pokémon is right now. Individual cards can sell for hundreds or thousands. Also consider how scarce sealed copies of Pokémon Yellow are. That’s a situation that’s unlikely to change. It’s not as if you can simply print more first-edition copies of a game that came out three decades ago!

If the buyer of this particular copy of Pokémon Yellow wants to make cash out of their purchase, they could simply wait a while. Give it five more years, perhaps, and they can probably sell it for even more without doing anything else except being patient. They’d be gambling on whether Pokémon fever will still be rife, but given that it’s not really died down in 30 years, it’s a fair bet. But there is something else that could increase its value sooner than that. As is, I found a similar copy, still sealed and in excellent condition, for $1,500 on eBay.

It can cost less than $100 to get a single game graded by CGC, WATA, PSA, or VGA. They will rate it professionally, give it a mark out of 10 or 100 (depending on the grader used), and seal it in plastic so it remains in that condition. And that process, while maybe elaborate, can add at least $1000. A sealed copy of Pokémon Red is currently listed on eBay for $2,500, and another Pokémon Yellow has an asking price of more than $5,250, so those give you a good idea of how much that price can increase. And those are low estimates. Other near-mint, graded Pokémon games are listed at more than $9,000.

But we hope the person who bought this copy doesn’t want to sell it on. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they kept it as the pride and joy of their collection?

Are you itching to get your hands on a copy? Or maybe you’re the lucky bidder who won this item? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!