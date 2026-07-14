Nintendo Switch Online’s Next 2 GameCube Games Have Been Confirmed, But Where Are They?

Nintendo Switch Online has already confirmed the next two GameCube games that will be coming to the service, but news on when they will be released has strangely been silent. When GameCube titles became playable via Switch Online last year, the initial wave of games that belonged to the catalog were added relatively quickly. Games such as Chibi-Robo, F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and Super Mario Strikers were added within a period of just a few months, with future titles that included Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness becoming available in early 2026. However, it has now been nearly four months since a new GameCube game has joined Nintendo Switch Online, which prompts questions about when the library will expand once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on Nintendo’s previous announcement video that detailed its inaugural lineup of GameCube games for Switch Online, Super Mario Sunshine and Pokemon Colosseum will be added to the platform in the future. These represent the last two titles that Nintendo has committed to launching on NSO, rounding out a slate of 11 titles that were revealed at once. Given how popular these games are with those who grew up playing the GameCube, they’re great selections for the Switch Online catalog.

What’s bizarre, however, is that Nintendo hasn’t talked about its GameCube lineup for Switch Online in months. The last game that came to the service was that of Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, which arrived on March 18th. In the time since, Nintendo hasn’t said a word about the future of GameCube games on its subscription platform. Given that the previous longest gap between GameCube additions to Switch Online was just two months, it’s odd to see Nintendo being so quiet about what’s next.

More Nintendo Switch Online News Is Surely Around the Corner

Although it shouldn’t be questioned that Super Mario Sunshine and Pokemon Colosseum are still bound for Nintendo Switch Online, it’s a bit disappointing to see Nintendo slow its support for the service so much. Not only does this make Switch Online that much less enticing to subscribe to, especially at the Expansion Pack tier, but it dwindles what has been one of the biggest selling points of the Switch 2 so far.

If this silence surrounding the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube library is going to end, it could be at Nintendo’s next Direct. On nearly an annual basis, Nintendo holds a Direct presentation in either late August or early September. While this hasn’t yet been confirmed to be the case in 2026, if a Direct does happen in early Fall, we could very well hear more about what’s on the horizon for Switch Online at that time.