Overwatch Summer Games Event Is Now Live

The Summer Games have once again returned to Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch and with the event comes with new skins, challenges, and even a remixed version of the popular game mode Lúcioball. Completing the first week's challenges earns players the Union Jack Tracer skin, the second week's final prize is the Sand Castle Bastion skin, and the third and final week's top prize is the Ice Cream Orisa skin.

"In this faster, more chaotic version of Lúcioball, two balls are in play the entire time and bonus balls worth extra points will periodically spawn around the arena," Blizzard says of the newly remixed mode. "Be quick on your feet and net more goals than your opponents to win!" The trailer above for the event includes some footage of the new mode, but it is perhaps best experienced for yourself in the video game.

As noted above, the Summer Games event began today, August 4th, and is set to run through August 25th. Overwatch is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

