Owlboy Nintendo Switch Review: Soaring At Long Last

It’s hard to believe that Owlboy, one of the most anticipated indie games in some time, has been in development over a decade. While it does offer a surprising amount of depth and some beautiful graphics, it compels me to learn more about why it took so long for it to arrive on the market. But, instead, I think I’ll just continue to play the game, as it’s easily one of the best open-world experiences you’ll come across. And if you don’t have a PC or Nintendo Switch, don’t worry – it’ll hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this month.

The game puts you in control of Otus, an up-and-coming owlboy who’s consistently nagged upon by his mentor, in the hopes of making him a worthwhile guardian for his aerial city.

However, he’s soon called upon to save the world when sky pirates begin their attack, and soon stumbles onto a story that takes a number of interesting turns (revolving around ancient relics buried within the city), with secondary characters coming into focus that can lend Otus a hand when he needs it the most.

While the game has a heavy dose of exploration – as any good Metroidvania inspired title would – Owlboy is much more than that. Otus himself doesn’t have much to offer outside of dashing and spinning techniques, but once you pair him up with an ally, you acquire new powers that can make him a real formidable force, especially as bigger enemies start to come into view.

Evolving Gameplay

You’ll start off with your best friend, a leprechaun-style dude who comes packing with a gun that can shoot in multiple directions. But, as the game goes on, more characters arrive, with abilities that will help you get further. It gives you a wonderful feeling of progress, and pushes you to see what – or who – might be around the corner next. And that’s the best kind of game, the type where you want to go just one more hour, in order to see what lies ahead.

And what’s more, Owlboy is easily adaptable to either handheld play or on your television. Playing it in a portable fashion is comfortable, and will give you something to do on your long road trips. Likewise, it’s just as good as home, as you can use your Pro Controller (or the typical Switch controller) to perform acts of derring-do, such as taking on a humongous boss, or engaging in a terrific chase scene that will really put Otus’ skills, as few as there are, on display.

Of course, it’s not all about action. There are certain puzzles that need to be solved with allies as well, along with segments in which the best course of action is to go around enemies instead of through them.

All of this ties together into a great gameplay structure that makes Owlboy entirely satisfying as a whole. There’s rarely a dull moment here, and, even during the quieter exploration sequences, you meet some truly fascinating folks that aren’t nearly as cold as your mentor was. Sometimes it pays to look around and see who’s on your side, when you truly need them.

One Good-Looking Game, For the Most Part

Owlboy also benefits from a wondrous style that truly sits at the top of the indie game. The graphics are mesmerizing, reminding us of the best SNES adventures of old, while setting a trend of its own, right up there with the likes of Celeste. (Mind you, this game isn’t as mind-bogglingly hard as that one, so consider it a suitable alternative if you can’t get around that.) There are times that a few of the details are dwindled down (mainly due to glitches that, hopefully, get fixed soon), but not nearly enough for you to miss out on the scope of the adventure.

I loved the music and sound effects as well, as they involve you nearly completely with each turn you take over the course of your adventure.

The only downside is that, once you beat the game in about ten hours or so, all that’s left to do is find the collectibles. That’s still a suitable reason to journey through it again, though, especially if you’ve got a completionist itch that needs to be scratched.

Small glitches and slightly lacking replay value aside, Owlboy is a wonderful journey, and yet another must-have indie title for your Nintendo Switch. Its journey has been a long one, and while it’s not perfect, it’s still exceptional in every way, from the gameplay to the presentation to the story. Man, the last couple of hours alone will really get you stirred up, that’s for sure. D-Pad Studio really nailed this one out of the park, and, hopefully, we won’t be waiting another decade for a sequel to show up.

WWG’s Score: 4.5 out of 5

