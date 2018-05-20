Owlboy Made a Profit On Nintendo Switch Within Just 24 Hours of Release

After spending well over a decade in development, the side-scrolling old-school adventure Owlboy finally made its way to consoles this year, first arriving on the Nintendo Switch before releasing for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 a month or so later. And while sales numbers for all platforms hasn’t been revealed yet, it looks like Owlboy is a huge hit on one of them.

That’s because the team at D-Pad Studios has noted that the Switch version of their game has managed to create an incredible profit. In fact, it managed to do so within its first 24 hours of release. That’s really impressive especially when you consider that its production budget must’ve been pretty high for being in development for so long.

While speaking during a recent Reddit AMA, CEO and programmer Jo-Remi Madsen confirmed the game’s success on the platform noting that it took the team “by complete surprise” and that the profit “bodes really well for funding our future projects.”

Exact sales numbers weren’t given but it sounds like the game was a hit with fans. Factor in sales from the other platforms — along with the Steam version, which came out beforehand — and you pretty much have a guarantee that we haven’t heard the last from Owlboy.

The team didn’t verify what it was working on next. But hopefully it won’t take as long as this project did to arrive.

This continues to mark the success of the Nintendo Switch on the indie front as other titles have also thrived on the system including Matt Makes Games’ Celeste and the sports indie favorite Golf Story, among others. More than likely we’ll continue to see that streak in the years ahead especially as Nintendo continues to give focus on these releases.

We reviewed Owlboy on the Switch earlier this year and found it to be one of the most remarkable adventures for the platform. “Small glitches and slightly lacking replay value aside, Owlboy is a wonderful journey, and yet another must-have indie title for your Nintendo Switch. Its journey has been a long one, and while it’s not perfect, it’s still exceptional in every way, from the gameplay to the presentation to the story. Man, the last couple of hours alone will really get you stirred up, that’s for sure. D-Pad Studio really nailed this one out of the park, and, hopefully, we won’t be waiting another decade for a sequel to show up,” I noted in my review.

Owlboy is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.