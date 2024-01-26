Palworld Developer Shares First Details on New Game

The developer of Palworld is already working on its next game. 2024 has quite a few major releases on the horizon from some of the biggest developers and franchises. There will be a new Call of Duty game, a new Indiana Jones game, and many, many other titles. There are always some unexpected surprises along the way, but no one could've expected how massive Palworld would be. The new game released last week and has already sold nearly 10 million copies on Steam alone, shattering all kinds of records. The game took off as it is sort of like Ark meets Pokemon, allowing the Pokemon-esque creatures to wield guns. It has been extremely popular and sent the game skyrocketting up the charts and put developer Pocketpair on the map.

While we can like expect Palworld to stick around for quite a long time (provided The Pokemon Company doesn't take Pocketpair to court), Pocketpair is already looking at what comes next. Palworld will likely fund a lot of exciting ventures for the developer and it could help them rise to the level of other AAA developers, but first, the developer is working on a new mobile game. Pocketpair is partnering with KLab to develop a new "hybrid-casual" mobile game. If you have no idea what that means, it's okay... we don't really either. Thankfully, KLab provided a description and noted that hybrid-casual is a "game model that combines the simplicity of casual games with the mechanics of online games that can be played for longer periods of time to generate revenue from both in-game purchases and advertisements." The project has been in the works since 2020 with a focus on prototyping and conceptualizing the game. However, it is now ready for "commercialization".

It's possible this could be a mobile version of Palworld or some kind of mobile spin-off. However, it has been in the works for a while and unless Pocketpair really had big ambitions for Palworld, it may not have been planning a mobile version that far in advance. Either way, Pocketpair will be expanding in a big way with this new game very soon.